‘X-Men’ Star Hugh Jackman Responds to Ryan Reynold’s Fake Political Ad

It took Hugh Jackman all of three hours to respond to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds‘ faux political advertisement. In a video posted to the Australian’s Instagram page, Jackman is walking his dog when he stops to pick up some of his dog’s droppings — conveniently placed on an image of Reynolds dressed up as Wade Wilson.

View this post on Instagram HIGH ROAD. @vancityreynolds A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Nov 2, 2018 at 12:09pm PDT

Jackman’s video was a direct response to a video Reynolds’ shared earlier in the day, a fake political advertisement about The Frontrunner, an upcoming biopic starring Jackman. In Reynolds’ video, he chastises Jackman from “using a fake name” to “walking off the job” as Wolverine, a character he’s played in a handful of movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Instagram battle is just another skirmish in the back-and-forth bromance battle between the two fan-favorite actors.

Logan was the last time Jackman suited up was Wolverine, and it’s been though that it’d be his last appearance as the character. On the press junket to help promote The Greatest Showman late last year, Jackman essentially confirmed his days as the adamantium-wielding mutant are over — even more so because of the impending Disney/Fox deal.

“It’s interesting because for the whole 17 years I kept thinking that would be so great, like I would love to see, particularly, Iron Man and the Hulk and Wolverine together,” Jackman reflected. “And every time I saw an Avengers movie I could just see Wolverine in the middle of all of them like punching them all on the head.”

“But it was like, “Oh well, that’s not gonna happen,” and it was interesting just when I first saw that headline — it was just the possibility of it and who knows what’s gonna happen, obviously — I was like, “Hang on!” But I think, unfortunately, the ship has sailed for me, but for someone else I would like to see Wolverine in there.”

As for Reynolds, his future as Deadpool is much more liquid. Fox had been working on a movie featuring Wilson, Cable (Josh Brolin), and other characters originally introduced in Deadpool 2 — a movie producer Drew Goddard is still hoping will happen.

“I think so. Ryan and I have a very good communication, and we’re both incredibly excited about the opportunities,” the former Daredevil showrunner explained. “I think when you’re dealing with billion-dollar mergers, it’s hard to know what’s going to happen to be honest.” He then adds with a laugh, “Like when Disney and Fox are combining, those issues are so far above our paygrade! I’ve learned to just be patient and wait and see what happens, and go from there.”

Is there a better bromance in all of Hollywood than Jackman and Reynolds? Do you think the two should appear at least one more time on screen together? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

In the mean time, Reynolds and company are putting together a special PG-13 cut of Deadpool 2 for theatrical release on December 21st.