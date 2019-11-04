Mark Ruffalo Reveals What He Wants Hulk To Do In The Future

The Hulk has seen a tremendous evolution over the course of his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Mark Ruffalo took over the role of Bruce Banner in 2012’s The Avengers before going on to be in the subsequent Avengers movies along with Thor: Ragnarok. The experiences from being both an earthbound character and heading out to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s cosmos have given the Hulk quite a bit of knowledge and understanding of being a hero. As a result, it might be time for the Professor Hulk introduced in Avengers: Endgame to do some professing.

Ruffalo says there is “probably more” of his Hulk character coming in a recent interview alongside Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige. Of course, he was hesitant to say more with his boss looming, especially given his history with spoiling movies before they come out (remember that time he live-streamed Thor: Ragnarok‘s premiere on Instagram?). Still, hypothetical scenarios are fair game, as the actor was also asked what he wants to see from his Hulk character going forward. “I’d like to see him hang out with some of the new folks, you know?” Ruffalo said. “Maybe be like a guru to some of the younger ones.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There are plenty of “younger ones” in the pipeline, as Marvel Studios recently got Spider-Man back into their mix along with announcing titles such as Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk. No one knows for sure where Ruffalo will pop up next but Feige agreed with Ruffalo’s sentiment: “That’s a good idea,” he said.

So far, the Hulk/Bruce Baanner has appeared in seven films, with Ruffalo playing the part in six of them. The Incredible Hulk released in 2008 before Ruffalo took on the role for The Avengers in 2012. He would go on to appear in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Where do you want to see the Hulk pop up next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Hulk’s most recent outing in Avengers: Endgame is now available on blu-ray and digital downloads.