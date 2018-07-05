Hurricane Helms Has a Strong Opinion on Who the Better Hulk Was

The Incredible Hulk has had a complicated live-action history, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe finding massive amounts of success with Mark Ruffalo’s portrayal of the character. When a user on Twitter told WWE wrestler Hurricane Helms that they preferred another actor’s performance as the character, Helms shared some strongly-worded advice.

Helms’ initial message on Twitter read, “POLL: Does all the success of the newer Marvel movies make up for how awful Ang Lee‘s ‘HULK’ was?”, resulting in one fan claiming, “Eric Bana was so much better than Mark Ruffalo.” Helms didn’t mince words, telling the fan, “Leave Twitter and never return.”

Prior to the creation of the MCU, a variety of superheroes earned themselves live-action adaptations that failed to capture the public’s attention the way studios had hoped.

In 2000, X-Men introduced audiences to a new kind of superhero, with the likes of Batman and Superman being more well-known characters that regularly got theatrical adventures. In 2002, Spider-Man delivered audiences an exciting and fun-filled adventure featuring the character, which became one of the biggest successes in the world of superheroes.

Thanks to the live-action Hulk TV series in the late ’70s, the general public had more awareness of Hulk than other Marvel heroes, leading to the Ang Lee-directed film in 2003. Having previously directed films like The Ice Storm and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, the filmmaker took a nontraditional approach to the character, focusing more on Bruce Banner’s fractured psyche than the carnage caused by the Hulk.

The film wasn’t as successful as Spider-Man, with review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes calculating 62 percent positive reviews. The film’s audience score is even worse, with only 29 percent of users enjoying it.

In 2008, Marvel effectively kicked off the MCU with Iron Man, which was shortly followed by the release of The Incredible Hulk. Edward Norton took over the role as the character in a film that delivered far more action than the previous adaptation, though struggled to delve into the complex psychological themes of its predecessor.

Bruce Banner returned to the MCU in 2012 with Marvel’s The Avengers, this time being portrayed by Mark Ruffalo. The actor has reprised his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans have been clamoring to get a solo Hulk movie featuring Ruffalo, yet, due to complicated rights issues that pre-date the creation of Marvel Studios, that possibility looks unlikely.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019.

