Marvel Theory Claims Hulk May Have Spent Centuries On Sakaar

In Thor: Ragnarok, fans were treated to a Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) that appeared more intelligent than he was in previous movies. Now able to form coherent sentences, Hulk — and his puny human counterpart Bruce Banner — were trapped on the alien planet of Sakaar for two years Earth time.

But how long were they on the planet using its native timeline? If one fan theorist (/u/MightyMary007) gets their way, the Hulk might have been on Sakaar for centuries.

As is the case in Thor: Ragnarok, we know that time works differently on Sakaar. In fact, the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) himself reveals as much to Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston). We found that out after the two were fleeing from Hela (Cate Blanchett) and each Asgardian was knocked out of the Bifrost, Loki just seconds before his brother. Those seconds Loki escaped the Bifrost before Thor ended up translating into weeks in Sakaarian time.

So just how long was Hulk on Sakaar when converted to Earth time? The short answer is that its impossible to tell for sure — at least with the information Marvel Studios has released as of yet. As it stands now, there are far too many variables to actually gauge an accurate timeline of the Hulk’s time on the alien planet.

Just for giggles, let’s try breaking it down a little bit. Say Loki exited the Bifrost two seconds before Thor and those two seconds equalled two weeks’ time on Sakaar. Using that crude information, that means two years on reular time would equal approximately 62 million weeks (1.1 million years) on Sakaar. Again, crude math.

And here’s where it gets tricky — we simply don’t know where the difference in time comes into play. We don’t know how time works in the Bifrost itself, nor do we know the exact way time slows down on Sakaar, so there’s simply just not enough information to get an accurate answer. Believe it or not, chances are that’s completely by design on the part of Marvel Studios so that they could have freedom in the future to tweak it if they deem fit.

