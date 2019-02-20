Marvel Star Idris Elba to Host ‘Saturday Night Live’

Idris Elba has wowed audiences on the big and small screen, and it looks like he’s set to take his talents to Saturday Night Live.

The iconic sketch show recently announced their newest band of hosts, and revealed that Elba will be hosting the March 9th episode of the series. The musical guest on that episode will be Khalid.

Elba is best known within the nerd world for playing Heimdall in all three Thor movies, a role that he portrayed up until his character was killed off in Avengers: Infinity War. Elba’s filmography also includes Luther, Pacific Rim, and The Dark Tower. This will mark his first time hosting Saturday Night Live.

Elba is just the latest Marvel actor to host Saturday Night Live within its 44th season, with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Liev Schriber and Avengers: Endgame‘s Don Cheadle hosting earlier this season. Spider-Verse‘s John Mulaney was the other host announced alongside Elba, with him hosting the March 2nd episode.

While Elba’s time in the MCU appears to be mostly done, with his character meeting his Infinity War end well before he snapped half the universe to dust, the actor has expressed how much he loved playing the role.

“It’s been amazing playing in the Marvel family.” Elba said in an interview last year. “I’m sure they decided to get rid of as many characters because they’ve run their natural course. I loved playing him, he was my G, my guy.”

But even then, Elba has hinted that he wouldn’t mind stepping into a larger superhero role, should the opportunity arise.

“I like that I have a little part in Thor. I’m neither movie star or day player. It allows me to do other things I love,” Elba said last year. “I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe. It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

Are you excited to see Elba host Saturday Night Live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!