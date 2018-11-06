Idris Elba Named Sexiest Man Alive by People Magazine

Actor Idris Elba has been named “sexiest man alive” by People magazine.

Elba shared the cover to the November 19th issue on Twitter. He included a message reminding fans that there are more important things happening today.

“Who’d have thought it!” Elba tweeted. “Thank you People & all the fans for naming me Sexiest Man Alive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week. I’m honoured & thankful. What’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference!”

Elba’s receiving the title was announced on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. You can watch the segment in the video above.

As part of the People cover feature, Elba revealed his first reaction to learning he’d been chosen for the magazine’s honor.

“I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’” he said. “Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.”

The British star also recalled his athletic but awkward adolescence spent at an all-boys school in London.

“I was very tall and skinny,” Elba said. “And my name was Idrissa Akuna Elba, okay? I got picked on a little bit. But as soon as I could grow a mustache, I was the coolest kid on the block. Grew a mustache, had some muscles, bonkers.”

Elba’ star rose through roles like drug trafficker Stringer Bell on HBO’s The Wire, DCI John Luther on the BBC One crime drama Luther, and Nelson Mandela in the biopic Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. He’s also appeared on the American version of The Office and is likely best known to comic book fans as Heimdall from Marvel Studios’ Thor movies. His final outing as the character was in Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year.

Elba was selected by People as one of the 100 Most Beautiful People in the World in 2007. He was also named Essence‘s Sexiest Man of the year in 2013.

Elba is the 33rd celebrity selected for People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive designation. The first was Mel Gibson in 1985. Last year it was country singer Blake Shelton. Elba was the first runner-up for the honor in 2013.

