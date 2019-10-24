Spider-Man Leads the Charge in New Variant Cover for Marvel’s Incoming #1 (Exclusive)

Marvel will close out their big 2019 with an event that will not only shock fans regarding its central mystery but will also set up Marvel’s plans for 2020 in a huge way, and the series is called Incoming. Marvel is holding details close to the chest regarding Incoming, but we do know that it will be connecting the dots between all the big storylines and characters from Marvel’s 2019 so far, and it will feature characters from across the Marvel Universe, as reflected on the book’s main cover. Now we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new variant cover by artist Jim Cheung and colorist Ramulo Fajardo, which you can see below.

The new cover features heroes from all across the comics universe, including Spider-Man, Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Valkyrie, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Storm, Wolverine, Wiccan, Hulkling, Captain America, Deadpool, Black Panther, and The Thing, with Spidey leading the charge. We’re not sure what catchphrase he used to get everyone to leap into acti5on, as we’re pretty sure Cap has the whole Avengers Assemble thing on lock.

The cover is definitely slick and shows just how many characters this event will touch once all is said and done, and you can check out the new cover in the image below.

Incoming #1 is written by Al Ewing and more, with art from Humberto Ramos and more, and a cover by Patrick Gleason, and you can check out the official description below.

“ONE WILL UNITE THEM!

A mysterious murder brings together the heroes of the Marvel Universe in the search for a killer – but no one can imagine where the trail will lead, or how it will affect everything in 2020 and beyond! Who is the victim and who is the assailant?

The closing chapter to MARVEL’s 80th year, which will connect the dots of everything that happened in 2019 and propel the narrative into the year that is to come! Featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Daredevil, Spider-Man, the Champions, the Agents of Atlas, Valkyrie, the Immortal Hulk, Jessica Jones, Venom, Ghost Rider, the Masked Raider and more!

Rated T+”

Incoming #1 hits comic stores on December 25th.

What do you think of the new cover?