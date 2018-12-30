Hilarious ‘Incredibles 2’ Video Parodies Marvel Fandom

Twenty-some movies into their shared cinematic universe, it’s now become a cultural phenomenon to wait for the next trailer from Marvel Studios to drop. As with most things on the internet as of late, fans often times get a bit impatient for more content from the Hollywood studio to drop.

Using a scene for Disney – Pixar’s Incredibles 2, Reddit user /u/ThorTheWiseCracker pokes fun on Marvel Cinematic Universe fans that are always chomping at the bit for the next trailer to drop.

The video portrays Bob Parr/Mr. Incredibles (Craig T. Nelson) as Marvel Studios and Lucius Best/Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) as Disney. The two are left to satisfy a hungry Jack-Jack, who resembles Marvel fans in the two and a half minute clip.

Of course, trailers are the centerpiece of any marketing foundation. In year’s past, Marvel Studios films have typically received two major trailers, a teaser and often times, a lengthier trailer closer to the film’s release. Going by that same logic, Marvel Studios has yet to release half of their trailers for movies coming out next year.

While fans have gotten two trailers for the Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck-directed Captain Marvel, just the teaser for Avengers: Endgame has been revealed. So far, no official marketing collateral has made its way online for Spider-Man: Far From Home, although footage debuted last month at Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

In a panel at the convention, Spider-Man star Tom Holland explained to fans in attendance the trailer shown would be exclusive to only those at the show.

“We debuted the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer just for you guys exclusively, because sometimes we just want to show our support, and you guys have been so amazing to us ever since I got this job,” Holland said during a live stream of the panel. “And I guess we just wanted to come and say thank you really, and that was our way for Marvel and Sony to say thank you. And I hope you enjoyed it. We loved it.”

“It’s amazing to see something you worked so hard on become a reality, and then share it with the people who really want to see it. So again, thank you for having us, CCXP has been amazing.”

