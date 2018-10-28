Grandfather Makes the Greatest Homemade Infinity Gauntlet for His Grandson

The Infinity Gauntlet may wield massive power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but one homemade recreation of it has proved to be pretty adorable.

A recent post by Reddit user Visceral_1 showcases a one-of-a-kind handmade Infinity Gauntlet, which the user’s father designed for his grandson. As they explain in a later comment, the grandpa isn’t much of a Marvel fan, which is why some creative liberties were taken when making the “magical space gauntlet with gems”.

Videos by ComicBook.com

from discussion Grandad tries to make Infinity Gauntlet for grandson. Turns out FABULOUS.

Sure, the homemade gauntlet might not look 1000% like its onscreen counterpart, but that arguably makes it more endearing. And hey, as Visceral_1 points out, this version has quite a lot of power and reality gems.

Regardless of this adorable Infinity Gauntlet, some Marvel fans might have some complicated feelings about the tool, depending on what they think of the outcome of Infinity War. Either way, it sounds like fans should already begin emotionally preparing themselves for what’s next, when it comes to next year’s Avengers 4.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” co-director Joe Russo said of Avengers 4 in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, added earlier this year. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique—not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.”

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about,” Hemsworth continued. “Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear—that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

What do you think of this homemade Infinity Gauntlet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.