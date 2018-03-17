‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Marvel Can’t Decide What Order to Arrange the Infinity Stones

Contrary to some early theories following the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, it looks like there is no set sequence of how the Infinity Stones fit into the Infinity Gauntlet as Thanos gathers them up.

At first, it seemed like Marvel Studios was keeping a consistent pattern for the Stones as they were shown in the Infinity Gauntlet. The Power Stone and the Mind stone fit into one side of the Gauntlet since they are presumably the first that Thanos collects – the Power Stone from the Nova Corps on Xandar and then the Space Stone from Loki aboard the Asgardian refugee ship.

However, with the release of some Avengers: Infinity War merchandise and the theatrical poster for the film, it has become clear that Marvel isn’t quite so set in its ways. Here’s a sampling of the different orders that the Infinity Stones have appeared in when they have been set into the Infinity Gauntlet, as gathered by podcaster Dave Gonzales:

Smartly but frustratingly, there is no normalized patten for stones in the gauntlet. pic.twitter.com/hVFUiMQRoA — Da7e “Good Facial Hair For A Villain” Gonzales (@Da7e) March 16, 2018

It remains likely that Thanos will gather the Power and Space Stones first, as that was teased by the Avengers: Infinity War trailer. The rest is anyone’s guess for now, but Thanos’ quest will form the structural backbone of the film, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set.

“[Infinity] Stones serve the structure,” Anthony Russo said. “It’s the bedrock of the film.”

Joe Russo added, “It’s a key driver to the movie. We have quite a few MacGuffins in this movie that have different relationships to different people. Doctor Strange is the bearer of an infinity stone. He has been charged with protecting that infinity stone. There are a lot of characters that will come into direct conflict with Thanos.

“So Thanos decides to do it, he really goes for it, and he’s kind of one step ahead of our heroes during the movie,” Joe Russo continues. “And he puts them through a lot of pain, I guess, in the process of that.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

