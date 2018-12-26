Netflix Has Perfect Response to People Unable to Stream ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Netflix and Disney decided to team up and give a shared Christmas present to the masses. Earlier today, Avengers: Infinity War hit the streaming service and users nearly instantly took to the Internet to share their frustrations.

In some cases, the Marvel Studios film simply wasn’t showing up for anybody. In other instances, users had to search “Infinity” and scroll through their list until they found the mega-blockbuster on their list. After more than enough tweets directed at their social media platforms, the streaming giant took to Twitter to have a little fun with the situation.

Posting on their genre-based account @NXOnNetflix, the platform made to reference Thanos’ Decimation — “The Snap” — as they explained the situation.

Sorry non-US pals, this is Netflix USA in particular. Don’t want anyone to feel snapped. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) December 25, 2018

“Sorry non-US Pals, this is Netflix USA in particular,” Netflix said in a tweet. “Don’t want anyone to feel snapped.”

The fun didn’t stop there as the platform sent out a follow-up tweet, telling fans to beg Thanos (Josh Brolin) for forgiveness.

“Also if you are in the US and don’t see it, try searching or logging out and logging back in,” the streamer continued. “Or praying to Thanos to forgive you? One of those ought to work.”

Admittedly, it was the roll-out of the movie was peculiar. For much of the morning, the movie wasn’t appearing in any major locations on the app. I know when my family and I decided to partake in a viewing of the now-Christmas classic, we found ourselves searching for it a few times before it finally popped up.

In addition to Infinity War, the last two year’s worth of Marvel Cinematic Universe properties are on Netflix including Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok, and Black Panther. Disney previously announced that because of the impending launch of their Disney+ platform, their licensing deal will end with Netflix effective January 1, 2019.

Because of the deal ending, Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp will be the last Marvel Studios flick to be added to the streaming platform, presumably within the first quarter of 2019. Beginning with Captain Marvel, the MCU properties will head straight to Disney+ instead of Netflix or any other streaming platform.

Did you have problems trying to find Avengers: Infinity War on Netflix earlier today? How many showings of the flick have you gotten in today? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is available on blu-ray, DVD, digital download, and streaming on Netflix. Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.