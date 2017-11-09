‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Promo Art Highlights New Costumes For Spider-Man, Black Widow, Iron Man, And More

While we take a deep breath, and try our damnedest to wait for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer to drop, some new promotional art for the movie has surfaced.

For those lucky enough to get a seat in Hall H at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con and see the trailer in person, it was shown that several of characters would be donning some new swag when Thanos came to Earth, and we get a pretty decent look at said uniforms in this new promo art.

Shared online by reddit user /u/iAMA_Leb_AMA, we see several of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes gathered together to show off their new swag.

Captain America

Front and center is Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlet Johansson), both with updated looks. The typically clean-shaven Rogers now has a beard, and the white star is missing from the red, white, and blue suit he wore in Captain America: Civil War. While Rogers — on the run from the law — could drop the Captain America moniker in light of the events in Civil War, the costume is still a far cry from any suit Rogers’ wore as Nomad — his second superhero name — in the comics.

Black Widow

Of anyone in the promo art, Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff looks the most different. Dropping the traditional red hair for a light blonde look, Romanoff has also shed her black suit in favor a darker green get-up.

Iron Man

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) continues to innovate his Iron Man armor, debuting another version of the metallic Avenger. Stepping back into a more traditional scarlet and gold-colored suit after showing up in a red and silver suit in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Stark offers his most futuristic-looking suit to date.

Spider-Man

Fans of the web-slinger are going to love this suit. We saw it at the end of the character’s first Marvel Cinematic Universe outing and while he declined the gift from Stark at the end of Homecoming, it looks like he could be wearing it for the duration of Infinity War.

With fans of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) wanting something close to the Iron Spider suit we saw in the comics, this is probably the best compromise we’ll be getting from Marvel Studios. Taking Spidey’s traditional red and navy suit, Stark has added some gold highlights throughout the uniform. And since it is Stark tech after all, I’m sure we can expect to suit some nifty new features.

Star-Lord and Doctor Strange

The two characters in the promo art that had the least amount of change to their costumes. While Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) is wearing his shortened maroon Ravagers coat, he’s worn both that and his ankle-length trench coat in both Guardians of the Galaxy and its follow-up Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.

For fans that just got home from Thor: Ragnarok, they may be bummed to see Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) — Master of the Mystic Arts — without his yellow gloves, his signature look from the comics. We saw the character don the gloves in both Ragnarok and the Thor-centric post-credits scene in Doctor Strange and now, it looks like the soon-to-be Sorcerer Supreme has started rocking half-finger gloves.

