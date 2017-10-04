‘Inhumans’ Episode 5 Synopsis And Photos Released

Fans of Marvel’s Inhumans may be curious about where this show is headed, and now they can get a better idea of that, thanks to the newly-revealed synopsis and image gallery for episode 5.

Titled “Something Inhuman This Way Comes”, you can check out details of the episode below in the official synopsis (via Spoiler TV), and get a first look at the episode in the photo gallery above!

Synopsis: “On the run from Auran’s forces, Black Bolt and Medusa reluctantly work with Louise to help locate the rest of their family. Back on Attilan, Maximus’ actions change the game completely, on an all-new episode of “Marvel’s Inhumans,” airing FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network.”

The synopsis reveals that human character Louise will soon bee meeting both Medusa and Black Bolt – though we’re not sure in which order. Apparently, episode 5 will also see a big game-changing move by Maximus, so we can’t wait to see what that is. Hopefully it gives the show a nice jolt of life into the final stretch of its eight episodes.

For more on what’s coming even sooner in the show, check out these spoiler-filled Inhumans episode 3 & 4 synopses!

“Something Inhuman This Way Comes” is directed by Kevin Tancharoen, who is best known for directing the Mortal Kombat: Rebirth short film and the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Web series. Tancharoen has also directed a lot of superhero TV, including episodes of Arrow, Supergirl, The Flash, Legends of Tomorow, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Iron Fist.

Catch Marvel’s Inhumans episode 5 on Friday, October 20th @ 9/8c on ABC.