The Internet Calls Out Marvel’s Wasp Costume Over Sexual Imagery

Fans welcomed the new Wasp suit with open arms, but now the internet has just discovered something…well, unfortunate about the costume.

Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp costume is now making the rounds thanks to a fan noticing a rather unfortunate element to the design. If you look at the costume upside down the middle portion of the suit goes from sleek to phallic, making it look like a penis.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not exactly a sentence you ever really expect to write, but there you have it.

Did nobody notice this when they were designing Wasp? pic.twitter.com/Rd669maE8P — Nicholas Levi (@NicholasJLevi) January 17, 2018

This is starting to dawn on many fans, including a few of the ones below. Many are taking issue with the costume design process, surprised that no one noticed this anywhere during the suit’s creation.

Others are lamenting the fact that they can’t unsee the image, especially since it isn’t like Marvel is going to redesign the suit.

Someone on Reddit pointed out that Wasp’s costume looks like she has a giant dick on her torso and now I can’t unsee it. https://t.co/Ezi8Ps1xX8 — Soldier Jane (@sgtjanedoe) January 17, 2018

Some fans noticed it without turning the image upside down too.

It was recently revealed that the suits do actually contain a hidden design, but that is an homage to the insects that inspire the heroes in the first place. This new revelation is one that the studio would surely love to stay hidden, but it seems that time has passed.

It remains to be seen what the studio will say now that this is making the rounds, but we will definitely keep you posted.

I find it REALLY hard to believe that not a single person noticed the design on the front of Wasp’s suit looked like a penis pointing right between her legs… 😒 pic.twitter.com/ojwRm7RXSH — Pip ⚓ 🦅♘♜ 43 Days (@pirateherojones) January 16, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp currently enjoys a 3.97 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which put it in the #5 spot. You can submit your rating here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6.