Internet Reacts to Deadpool Cartoon Being Cancelled

The Merc with the Mouth may be heading back to theaters in May, but for fans looking forward to the animated Deadpool series on FX there was sad news yesterday — the network is pulling out of the project.

The Deadpool animated series was to have been overseen by Donald and Stephen Glover, but in a statement, FX said creative differences was the cause of the project’s cancellation.

“Due to creative differences, FX, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, and Marvel Television have agreed to part ways on Marvel’s Deadpool animated series,” the statement read. “FX will no longer be involved with the project. FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on Legion, which will continue.”

It was disappointing news for fans who had been looking forward to animated adult action-comedy. FX announced last May that the project had gotten a 10-episode straight-to-series order and was set to debut this year. Fans soon took to Twitter to express their reaction to the news of the cancellation, many using Deadpool himself to convey their feelings.

The Deadpool animated series may not happening, but fans can still catch Deadpool 2 starring Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin in theaters May 18th.