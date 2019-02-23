‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Deleted Scene Released Online

Ahead of its digital release next week, Sony Pictures Animation has started rolling out extras included with the film. Earlier in the week, ComicBook.com unveiled a featurette focusing Spider-Gwen and now, a new deleted scene has surfaced (via io9) showing an emotional talk between Miles (Shameik Moore) and Peter (Jake Johnson).

The scene takes place immediately after the group has their falling-out in the old Peter’s (Chris Pike) underground lair. As with the rest of the movie, the scene has great dialogue — in this case, Peter reminds Miles that it’s impossible to save the world and he should start focusing on saving just one person first.

Heading into the 91st Academy Awards tomorrow, Into The Spider-Verse has had a pretty killer run this awards season, winning a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film. It’s nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Oscars, where it will have to compete with Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Commercially speaking, Spider-Verse came in a bit under the radar, grossing $359 million worldwide, including a $184 million domestic haul.

The full list of special features included on the home media release of the film can be found below.

We Are Spider-Man: Exploring and celebrating one of the key themes of the film, We Are Spider-Man takes a deep dive into the diversity of the characters and aspirational core that any person from any gender or cultural background can wear the mask.

Spider-Verse: A New Dimension: With a stunning visual style and state of the art animation designed to take the viewer into the pages of a comic, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is not only a love letter to comic books but a groundbreaking take on the super hero genre. Hear from the artists and filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of the artform as they discuss their journey.

The Ultimate Comics Cast: Enjoy this showcase of all of the fan favorite characters featured in the Spider-Verse and the spectacular cast who were chosen to bring them to life.

A Tribute to Stan Lee & Steve Ditko: Celebrate the amazing legacy and powerful spirit of the creators of Spider-Man.

The Spider-Verse Super-Fan Easter Egg Challenge: The Spider-Verse is loaded with Easter Eggs, from cameos to comics references. Fans are challenged to find them all!

Designing Cinematic Comics Characters: A breakdown of all aspects of the character design including costume, movement in animation, and distinct powers for each character. Heroes & Hams: Meet the amazing Spider-people of the Spider-Verse. Scorpions and Scoundrels: Explore the classic villains who wreak havoc on the Spider-Verse.

Alternate Universe Mode: In this all-new viewing experience, discover alternate scenes, plotlines, characters, and more with the filmmakers as your guide.

2 Lyric Videos “Sunflower” by Post Malone and Swae Lee “Familia” by Nicki Minaj & Anuel AA (feat. Bantu)

All-New Original Short “Spider-Ham: Caught In a Ham” It’s another normal day for Peter Porker, a.k.a. the Spectacular Spider-Ham, fighting bad guys and loving hot dogs, until a mysterious portal starts messing with the very fabric of his cartoon reality.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is set for digital release on February 26th and will be followed by home media release on March 19th.

