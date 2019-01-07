‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Directors Reveal Stan Lee Has Multiple Hidden Cameos

When Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is eventually released on home media, fans of the web-slinging character are going to have their work cut out for them. Earlier tonight on the red carpet for the 76th Golden Globes, directors behind the animated flick revealed Stan Lee had more than just his single cameo.

According to New York Times writer Kyle Buchanan, the directors — Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman — revealed that most animators involved in the production wanted their chance to animate the late great Marvel icon. Because of that, Lee has cameos in “several crowd shots” throughout the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Talked to the INTO THE SPIDERVERSE directors, who issued a challenge to viewers once they get their hands on the Blu ray: Since every animator was eager to animate Stan Lee, the late Marvel mastermind is actually an extra in several crowd shots. See if you can find him! pic.twitter.com/ulUWokp4cj — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2019

Before Into The Spider-Verse was released, the film’s producers opened up on Lee’s cameo — the last one he lent his talents to before his passing in November. Producer Chris Miller called the cameo an important part of the film.

“I feel like it’s taken on an added poignancy since we lost him, but it still as a moment still plays to cheers, but now with some ‘AHs’, and then some laughs,” said Chris Miller. “I’m just happy that we got to put him in a really integral spot of the movie, and sort of at a really important, emotional moment for the movie. And be able to honor him in a way that felt like it did him some justice.”

Long-time collaborative partner Phil Lord echoed the sentiment, saying Lee’s cameo was a warm addition to the movie, calling it a welcome presence.

“I think that it’s a really warm cameo, and we’ve seen it play with an audience for a few months now, and it’s always been a welcome presence,” mentioned Lord. “People are always excited to see him. We’ve seen it since then with an audience, and there’s still a kind of joy in it, even though we all miss him. The audience basically welcomes him back. It’s like seeing an old friend.”

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.