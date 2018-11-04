Colleen Wing’s Skillset in ‘Iron Fist’ Almost Looked Very Different

WARNING: Minor spoilers for the second season of Iron Fist up ahead.

Although Iron Fist season two — along with most other Marvel shows on Netflix — was critiqued for its slow pacing, the show moved full-steam ahead over the course of the final few episodes. From giving Danny Rand (Finn Jones) a fan-favorite comic accurate power to name-dropping a major character of the Iron Fist mythos, no event was surprising as the fact that they ended up giving Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing the powers of the Iron Fist.

Towards the end of the season, Rand decided that the power of the Fist had consumed him too much and recommended that Wing be the bearer of the power.

Wing’s fist — and her katana — lit up in a bright white color. But according to Henwick, that wasn’t always the case. Speaking at Rhode Island Comic Con earlier today, Henwick said they had thought about making the powers a different color.

“It was a big deal, it was very cool,” Henwick said of getting the powers. “They played around with the color for a while, and they tried pink.”

“I was like, ‘You’re going to give Colleen the Iron Fist and make it pink?’ There’s nothing wrong with pink, but it’s not a Colleen color.”

Unfortunately enough, fans won’t be able to see Wing use her powers any longer — at least not in the current set up. Netflix decided to pull the plug on Iron Fist after two seasons.

When the news of the Iron Fist cancellation first hit, Jones took to social media to reflect on his role in the show.

“I have an enormous amount of love and respect for everyone involved with the last two seasons of this show,” Jones wrote. “Defending the greatest city in the world amongst the most talented and warmest people has been a privilege and a joy. Blessed to have taken this journey and grateful for the ongoing support.”

While the show doesn’t have a future on Netflix, the joint statement released announcing the cancellation teased the character might live on elsewhere.

“Marvel’s Iron Fist will not return for a third season on Netflix,” the statement read. “Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is proud of the series and grateful for all of the hard work from our incredible cast, crew and showrunners … We’re thankful to the fans who have watched these two seasons, and for the partnership we’ve shared on this series. While the series on Netflix has ended, the immortalIron Fist will live on.”

The first two seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix.