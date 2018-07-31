‘Iron Fist’ Star on Improved Fight Scenes in Season 2

When Iron Fist debuted on Netflix last year, one of the biggest issues fans had with the series was that the fight scenes, which should have been a highlight of the show, weren’t exactly impressive. It’s an issue that series star Finn Jones says they’ve worked hard to improve upon in season two.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con, Jones said that the majority of the fights in season two were performed with minimal use of stunt doubles, something he described as “awesome”.

“The majority of fights this season, if not all of them, are performed by all of the actors in the show this season and the doubles were used pretty minimally,” Jones said. “It was awesome, I had such a great time working with Clayton [Barber] and his crew this year. I kind of miss it to be honest. I think fans will be really excited to see how the fight scenes come out because from what you saw last night, they’re awesome.”

Those fight scenes required the cast to change things up a bit from the show’s first season, bringing in Barber — who served as fight coordinator on Black Panther — to approach things differently. The result was what Barber previously described as “old school kung fu”. Jones said that he had to work hard and train hard to be able to pull them off.

“Long and grueling,” Jones described his training. “I started training four months ahead of the shooting schedule doing my own thing and when we started, we were constantly training whilst we were filming.”

Of course, it isn’t just the fight scenes that will see changes in season two. Another criticism of the first season was the villain problem and executive producer Jeph Loeb said there is something fresh coming this time around.

“I think the thing people are going to get really excited about was that Sacha [Dhawan] bombed onto the scene as Davos last year and weren’t really sure what side he was on,” Loeb said. “This year you’ll know exactly what side he’s on as we revealed last night, somehow, some way he has a fist of his own.”

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.