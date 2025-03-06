Doctor Strange of Asgard #2 First Look Assembles an MCU Team-Up (Exclusive)

A Marvel Cinematic Universe team-up takes place in the next issue of Doctor Strange of Asgard. The new series moves Doctor Strange from Midgard (Earth) to Asgard, where he hopes to become the realm’s new Sorcerer Supreme. Marvel’s Blood Hunt event concluded with Doctor Doom stealing the mantle of Sorcerer Supreme from Doctor Strange, leaving Strange drifting without purpose. Stephen Strange looks to rectify that in Doctor Strange of Asgard, though he’s already run into a major roadblock in the form of a murder mystery. Doctor Strange will need some help to solve the case, with some familiar faces making future appearances.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal the first look at Doctor Strange of Asgard #2 by Derek Landy and Carlos Magno, along with the cover and solicitation for Doctor Strange of Asgard #4. The first look at Issue #2 features appearances by Loki and Clea, and there’s some major magic being wielded between the two. Loki looks to get the short end of the straw, however, as he’s trapped under a spell while Clea and Doctor Strange look on.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

The second page shows Loki being held down by magic chains, before we switch to Doctor Strange and Clea in street clothes back on Earth, walking together during a rainstorm. Next, Doctor Strange tends to a redheaded woman’s wound back on Asgard. Our first look at Doctor Strange of Asgard #2 ends with Doctor Strange being attacked by a mystery figure with a massive ax and a helmet hiding their identity.

Of course, Doctor Strange, Thor, and Loki are central figures in the MCU. Meanwhile, Clea recently joined the MCU in the mid-credits scene of 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where she was played by Charlize Theron.

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

“Suddenly we’re in new territory, where not only does Strange have to deal with Asgardian society on a street level, but he’s also caught up in a murder mystery that he really doesn’t have time for,” Landy said when Doctor Strange of Asgard was announced.

Magno added, “When I was asked to draw Doctor Strange of Asgard, I imagined the reader seeing the sorcerer immersed in the brilliant and magical splendor of Asgard with its colossal statues and fantastic architecture. This time, to our pleasant surprise, Derek Landy and I are going to throw the reader into the dark side of the God of Thunder’s homeland–showing it in a realistic way including its less glamorous side and depicting the dark, scary and snowy alleys and the evil that lurks in the shadows.”

The cover of Doctor Strange of Asgard #4 features Doctor Strange stuck in the middle between Thor and Loki, and neither Asgardian looks pleased. Thor has Mjolnir raised with lightning radiating from the hammer, while Loki tries to stab Thor with a knife.

image credit: marvel comics

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #4 (OF 5)

Written by Derek Landy

Art by Carlos Magno

Cover by Geoff Shaw

Doctor Strange has been covering up a murder in an attempt to solve it. But Thor and Sif don’t see it that way! Stephen scrambles to get to the bottom of the mystery and clear his name – with some help from Loki and Clea!

On Sale 6/4

