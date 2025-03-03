Pokemon Legends: Z-A Fans Divided Over Downgrade From Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon fans are divided over what some are calling a downgrade from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in Pokemon Legends: Z-A. However, what some fans consider a downgrade others are considering an upgrade, highlighting the gap between Pokemon fans and what they want from developer Game Freak and publisher Nintendo. In other words, it may be impossible for Game Freak to make every Pokemon fan happy no matter what it does.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the big talking points around Pokemon Legends: Z-A the past week since its reveal has been its map. For those that don’t know, Pokemon Legends: Z-A takes place in the Kalos region, the same region as Pokemon X and Y, but specifically Lumiose City. And while Lumiose City is the second most populated city in the Pokemon world, it’s not as big as an entire region. Because of this the map in Pokemon Legends: Z-A is smaller than the map in the most recent mainline Pokemon game, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It’s much smaller, in fact.

Of course, the reduction in size could be balanced out with a higher asset density that pack more production and life into every pixel of the map. In the meantime though, some Pokemon fans are skeptical about the size of Pokemon Legends: Z-A map.

“Seems small,” writes one fan on X. Another fan adds: “I am getting a very bad feeling about Legends Z-A. Just the fact that it’s mostly going to take place in one area makes me prefer the other maps in the previous games infinitely better and makes me question why is this considered a Legends game in the first place.”

In contrast, some fans are arguing that while the map of some previous games, such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, have been big they haven’t been good, and thus this doesn’t really matter.

“Well Scarlet and Violet map sucks anyway, you could shrink it in a quarter and you would have probably a better one,” writes a third fan. Meanwhile, a fourth adds: “If the map is that big then this will likely be the best Pokemon game ever.”

As alluded to, the map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is big, but lifeless and empty. Whether this is a consequence of budget size or limitations of the Switch or both, doesn’t matter because the end result is still the same: a lousy open world. To this end, Pokemon Legends: Z-A may benefit from this reduction in size. While Pokemon Legends: Z-A is not a looker, it does look more alive and realized than both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon Sword and Shield.

All of that said, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Is this a downgrade for Pokemon Legends: Z-A or could it end up actually being an upgrade?

H/T, Light_88.