Fan Imagines What Iron Fist’s Costume Could Look Like in the MCU

The Defenders offered the first tease that Iron Fist may be getting an actual costume in the near future, and now a fan has imagined what that costume might look like.

SPOILERS for Marvel’s The Defenders follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The costume teased in the final episode of Marvel’s The Defenders looked similar to the athletic-ware inspired costume that Danny Rand wears in modern Marvel Comics stories. Reddit user INFINITEXNIGHT imagined something a bit more traditional for Danny but updated for modern sensibilities. Take a look below.

Like with Daredevil’s first all-black costume, the costume teased in Marvel’s The Defenders may just be a starting point for Iron Fist and could later be replaced by something more like his traditional Marvel Comics costume, and the design seen here wouldn’t look out of place in Marvel’s own Doctor Strange.

In light of Daredevil’s big decision in the finale of The Defenders, Iron Fist may have some new responsibilities going into the second season of his own Netflix series. We’ll see then if those new responsibilities come with a new outfit.

Marvel’s The Defenders serves as the transition into the second phase of the Marvel Netflix series. Here’s where all the characters leave off at the show’s end and how that may set up the upcoming seasons of their own Netflix shows.

Marvel’s The Defenders may be set to have one of Netflix’s biggest debuts ever. We thought Marvel’s The Defenders was worth the wait. Let us know what you thought Marvel and Netflix’s superhero crossover by giving The Defenders your own rating below.

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

Marvel’s The Defenders is now streaming on Netflix.