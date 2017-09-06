Iron Fist’s NYCC Panel Fills Up Nine Hours in Advance

It looks like Iron Fist will be New York Comic Con's hottest panel. Sources have told ComicBook.com that the line for the Marvel Studios/Netflix panel was capped this morning, 9 hours before the start of the panel, which begins at 6:30 PM this evening.

According to various reports on Twitter, the line for the panel was full before NYCC even opened this morning.

#IronFist line already marked as full/closed before #NYCC even opens. Crazy. — Bilal Mian (@Bilal_Mian) October 8, 2016

Although fans will often line up for panels days in advance at San Diego Comic Con, it's rare that a panel's audience fills up this early at NYCC.

Fans are hoping the new panel will reveal footage from the upcoming Iron Fist show, which will premiere on March 17, 2017. The cast of the show, including Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, and David Wenham will all be on hand to discuss the show and tease its ties to the upcoming Iron Fist series.

Iron Fist stars Finn Jones as Danny Rand, the son of billionaire parents who returns to New York after going missing over a decade ago. As Rand tries to retake his parent's company, his time in a lost Himalayan city learning martial arts comes in handy as a new enemy appears in the city.

Iron Fist is the final Marvel Studios/Netflix series that will build into the upcoming Defenders miniseries. Defenders will put Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage together to face a common (as of yet unknown) threat to New York City.

Although Iron Fist is the last of the Netflix/Marvel Studios to premiere, Marvel has laid hints to the show for over a year. One of Daredevil's early villains teased a connection to Iron Fist's adopted home of K'un-Lun. A flyer in Luke Cage also referenced Colleen Wing, one of Iron Fist's supporting characters.

So what other surprises will the Iron Fist panel have in store for fans? We'll have to wait until this evening to find out. If you aren't currently in line to get into the panel, be sure to follow ComicBook.com for all the big news from the show.