Davos Showcases New Powers in ‘Iron Fist’ SDCC Footage

When a mysterious video popped up on the social media channels of Iron Fist earlier this week, we speculated that it hinted at Davos (Sacha Dhawan) picking up the Steel Serpent mantle when season two rolls around later this Fall.

Now thanks to some footage shown earlier tonight at San Diego Comic-Con, it appears that Davos indeed has powers this season. According to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis, who sat through the Ballroom 20 panel, Davos is able to light his fist up much like Danny Rand (Finn Jones), only that his fist is red instead of yellow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Brandon described in his Iron Fist panel recap, in the clip shown, Davos beats men in a club until approaching men in suits in a corner. He claims to be telling them the triad war is over. With ease, he disposes of their two henchmen. The man in charge is not concerned. Instead, he pushes a liquor bottle to Davos. After approaching, Davos delivers a red, illuminated fist to his chest.

In addition to the illuminated red fist, panel attendees also confirmed that Davos apparently has the Steel Serpent insignia tattooed on his back.

In the comic mythos, Davos is granted similar chi-absorbing powers by The Crane Mother in preparations for the Tournament of the Heavenly Cities. The power, which was called a Phoenix Blow at the time, allowed Davos to absorb his chi into his fist and specifically target an opponent’s pressure points, creating a much more destructive blow than a strike from the Iron Fist.

While he has gone by the Steel Serpent moniker or his given name for the most of his existence, Davos did briefly adopt the Steel Phoenix mantle while he had access to the Phoenix Blow powers.

The official synopsis for Iron Fist season two is below.

Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

​Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

Are you looking forward to Iron Fist season two? What do you think of the teaser, which can be seen above? Let us know in the comments below.

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.