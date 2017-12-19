First Photos of ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2

The second season of Netflix and Marvel Television‘s Iron Fist began filming this month and now we’re getting our first look at a post-Defenders Danny Rand in new set photos.

The photos — which you can see here over at Digital Spy — show Finn Jones, who plays Danny, and Jessica Henwick, who plays Colleen Wing, on set though. In one Danny is seen getting out of a truck while in the other he and Colleen are standing on the street.

While the photos don’t reveal anything about the plot of the Netflix series, there has been some news in recent weeks about what fans might expect in the new season. A report earlier this month from The Hashtag Show states that, while Davos is expected to return to the series, the show was casting for a character named Tanya Parker that some have speculated will turn out to be either Tanya Adrian/Lady Gorgon or Tanya Sealy/Black Mamba with both characters being famous Marvel female assassins.

In addition to this, it’s been announced that Alice Eve is joining the Iron Fist cast. Best known in the United States for playing Carol Marcus in Star Trek Into Darkness, Eve has also appeared in the third season of Black Mirror. Her character for Iron Fist‘s second season has yet to be revealed, though Marvel’s head of television and series executive producer Jeph Loeb has shared his excitement at Eve joining the series.

“We are very excited to have an actress of Alice’s stature join the cast of Marvel’s Iron Fist,” Loeb said. “Her exceptional talent brings an intrigue and danger to her character unlike anyone else.”

The second season of Iron Fist is filming now. The new season will likely be released in 2019 following the upcoming seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Daredevil.