New ‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Poster Released

Earlier today, Marvel fans were blown away by the newest trailer for Iron Fist‘s second season, and it looks like the fun isn’t stopping from there.

Netflix recently debuted a new poster for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, which you can check out below. The poster shows Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) looking at some sort of threat in the distance, as Danny’s Iron Fist begins to glow.

The poster is relatively simple, but still effective, and is sure to keep up the momentum that the new season has already accumulated. After the first season of Iron Fist was met with a bit of backlash, it sounds like Season 2 is set to turn things around, most prominently with the various fight scenes.

“The majority of fights this season, if not all of them, are performed by all of the actors in the show this season and the doubles were used pretty minimally,” Jones said during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con. “It was awesome, I had such a great time working with Clayton [Barber] and his crew this year. I kind of miss it to be honest. I think fans will be really excited to see how the fight scenes come out because from what you saw last night, they’re awesome.”

“If you’re all talking about the action, we really elevated the action,” showrunner M. Raven Metzner previously revealed. “Also, the show goes out unto the streets of New York. We shot a lot in Chinatown in downtown New York and this year, we’re sort of out there in the world. We evolved all of the characters as well. We’re talking about the relationship between Simone [Missick] and Jess [Henwicks’] characters and we brought people closer together in a new way.”

Outside of a new arc for Danny Rand and more of the Daughters of the Dragon, the season is also expected to see the MCU debut of Typhoid Mary, who will be played by Star Trek alum Alice Eve.

“I can reveal she has multiple personalities and that she’s very, very violent.” Eve shared in a recent interview. “I learned very, very hard how to fight like Typhoid Mary and that, for me, was the take away…which I loved. Reading comics, I fell in love with her. She’s completely psychotic and brilliant.”

Season two of Iron Fist will be released on September 7th on Netflix.