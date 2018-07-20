‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Trailer Released at SDCC

Cast and crew from Netflix‘s Iron Fist took center stage earlier today at San Diego Comic Con and with the presentation came the first look at the second season of the show.

The trailer can be seen in it’s entirety above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) last appeared in season two of Luke Cage, to a better fan response than Iron Fist season one. According to Luke Cage showrunner Cheo Coker, he wasn’t phased by the response to the first season of Iron Fist when writing Luke Cage.

“It doesn’t bother me that people have criticized Iron Fist on his series and on The Defenders,” Coker said. “I’m arrogant enough to think that Iron Fist appearing on our show has a different sensibility. And so, it’s like—that’s the thing—I’m not dissuaded by that because Iron Fist, I think, is a dope character. And I think when you see Iron Fist within the realm of Luke Cage, and the way that we do things, I think—hopefully—that people are going to come to appreciate the character differently, and hopefully that swagger that he’ll get from appearing in the Luke Cage universe will carry over into [Iron Fist Season 2].”

Actress Alice Eve, who’s role as Typhoid Mary was also released at the Iron Fist panel, recently expressed her excitement in being able to be a part of the show.

“Unfortunately for me, I can’t tell you anything, although I can tell you my feelings about the role, which are genuine excitement,” Eve said. “I truly loved my character and had a great working experience with Jeph Loeb at the studio and learned a lot in that process, actually, even though we filmed it during a grueling New York winter, which I’m sure all of the cast would attest to. It was kind of a special experience.”

Along with the trailer came an official synopsis of the show and it’s as follows.

​Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

​Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

What’d you think of the trailer? Are you looking forward to seeing Danny and Colleen back in action? Let us know in the comments below!

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.