Marvel Says ‘Iron Fist’ Season 3 Depends on One Thing

Marvel’s Iron Fist has managed to (somewhat) redeem itself in the eyes of fans, thanks to Iron Fist season 2 managing to tell a much more exciting story, with some better characterization, to boot. The ending of Iron Fist season 2 also brought some pretty spectacular twists, which left things in place where fans are chomping at the bit to see what happens in Iron Fist season 3.

However, according to the head of Marvel TV, there is one big contingency to meet before Iron Fist season 3 ever happens. Check out what Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb had to say, when asked if Marvel Cinematic Universe fans will be left dangling after that season 2 ending:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Speak to our friends at Netflix. Unlike the movie studio, which can announce a Captain Marvel movie will be out in 2019, the television studio will always be beholden to our networks, and so if our networks want another season of Iron Fist, we’re ready to go. We’re just waiting for the answer. The show’s been out of a week.”

To be perfectly candid: much of what Loeb says in the interview boils down a tired-sounded response of either ‘ask the networks’ or ‘I can’t say.’ In general, Netflix and Marvel have been keeping fans shook up about what the future of the Marvel Netflix franchise is going to be, especially since Disney is launching its own streaming service in 2019 – one which will be streaming a line of MCU TV series that are more connected to the movies. Right now, Netflix’s deal is structured so that they have a total number of Marvel episodes they can release on their platform, using the characters given to them, before rights go back to Disney. There’s been some doubt about whether or not The Defenders will get another run, but there are a lot of other possibilities, like a Hero for Hire team show. However, given how Luke Cage and Iron Fist both ended their sophomore seasons, it seems wholly necessary that both shows get at least one more season. The Punisher is already filming season 2, and Daredevil season 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated releases of Fall 2018.

…That’s all to say: Netflix has plenty of incentive to give Loeb the green light – even if it is just a week after Iron Fist season 2 was released. Given how season 2’s ending introduced the pivotal character of ex-Iron Fist Orson Randall, Iron Fist season 3 could be the best installment of the series yet.

Catch Iron Fist season 2 now streaming on Netflix; Daredevil season 3 premieres on October 19th.