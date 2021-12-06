Iron Fist Trends as Marvel Fans Discuss the MCU Return of Defenders Characters

Years after Netflix pulled the plug on a whole slate of Marvel shows, the characters are once again in the limelight. Over the weekend, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed Charlie Cox would be the actor the studio uses when it so chooses to reintroduce Daredevil to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As such, the longtime producer was then grilled about potentially some of Netflix’s other characters returning.

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Despite Iron Fist being one of the worst-rated shows out of the group, the character is still the lone one of the bunch to become a trending topic on Twitter in light of all the news.

*****

Both seasons of Iron Fist are now streaming on Netflix. Who do you think should play the character next time they’re in the MC? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!