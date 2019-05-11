Avengers: How Iron Man’s Age of Ultron Vision Comes True in Endgame

The Marvel Cinematic Universe brought the serialized storytelling style of comic books to cinema like never before. Now that Avengers: Endgame has closed out the Infinity Saga, fans can return to previous films and see how they foreshadowed things to come. One such example is Iron Man‘s vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Age of Ultron opens with the Avengers raiding a Hydra base and putting an end to the terrorist threat. Under the guidance of Baron Wolfgang von Strucker, Hydra had been studying Chitauri weapons and technology left behind after the Battle of New York in The Avengers.

Once the fight is over and Strucker apprehended, Tony Stark makes his way to the main laboratory. He sets eyes on the scepter Loki used to brainwash Hawkeye, Erik Selvig, and others ahead of the Battle of New York. Before he takes it, Scarlet Witch sneaks up behind Tony and uses her powers to trigger a vision.

The vision shows the Avengers defeated. All are unconscious. Black Widow is dead. Captain America’s shield is broken, but Cap wakes up long enough to tell Tony that he could have saved them if he’d only done more.

This moment sets off the next act of Iron Man’s character arc. In order to stop his vision from coming true, he creates Ultron. That same sentiment leads to his conflict with Cap in Captain America: Civil War. In the end, much of the vision does come true. The Avengers do fail to stop Thanos’s plan. Black Widow does die in order to retrieve the Soul Stone. Captain America’s shield is broken by Thanos. And, in the end, it is Iron Man who saves the day in the one timeline where the Avengers are victorious.

We’ve written previously about what Age of Ultron got right for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It seems we can add this stellar bit of foreshadowing to the list.

This isn’t the only way that Age of Ultron foreshadowed the events of Avengers: Endgame. One short, simple line set the stage for the greatest tragedy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Age of Ultron post-credits scene is also confirmed to be the moment Thanos took the Infinity Gauntlet from Nidavellir.

What do you think of Iron Man’s vision from Avengers: Age of Ultron coming true in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comment.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

