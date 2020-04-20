Iron Man Fans Desperately Want To Buy Transforming Helmet From Iron Man 2

Iron Man fans suddenly want to buy the amazing fully-motorized helmet from Iron Man 2. Now, this awesome video comes from @downeysduckling on Twitter. The entire helmet comes up in panels at the push of a button on a remote control. As an added bonus, the Mark 5 armor eyes light up as well, adding just one more layer of awesome to the proceedings. Iron Man 2 has come up for numerous reasons during the coronavirus pandemic, and not all of them have been good. But, Marvel Studios has acknowledged that all the different moments in Tony’s history come to a head in Avengers: Endgame. A lot of the Iron Man nostalgia now is powered by his dramatic sacrifice. Comicbok.com spoke to Matt Aitken from Weta Digital about bringing the hero the tools he needed to stop Thanos.

“As a facility, we go all the way back to Avengers with Iron Man, so we've done a lot of Iron Man suits,” Aitken began. “Iron Man 3, there's a huge range of different suits that we developed for that one. But here, in Infinity War, and then subsequently in Endgame, he's got the Bleeding Edge nanotech that he's developed. We worked that up for Infinity War originally, and that's about this idea that the suit is actually made up of these nanoparticles that can kind of form a fluid and move around on the surface of the suit, and reform different weapons, and then kind of solidify and crystallize into a rigid, metal suit.”

The full movable Helmet of Mark 5 that was in Iron Man 2! This quality is amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/1g02zoP6ie — Robert Downey Jr. UK (@downeysduckling) April 13, 2020

He continued, “We developed that tech for Infinity War, and then really extended it for Endgame for two particular sequences. There's the fight with Thanos towards the start of the third act, where he's generating a device we called the Lightning Refocuser, something that is able to capture Thor's lightning energy and then convert it into like a super blast of Iron Man repulsor energy, which he uses to attack Thanos. That was nanotech, and we got to contribute to the design of that particular manifestation of the suit's tech.”

“But the really big pieces of nanotech action in this film is towards the end of the battle in the Tony snap moment, where Tony realizes that he's going to have to sacrifice himself for the universe,” Aitken added. “He uses the nanotech aspect of the suit to steal the stones right off Thanos' gauntlet without Thanos even realizing it. So we see the nanoparticles moving the stones into place on Tony's suit and actually forming a version of an Infinity Gauntlet. Then, of course, that releases all the terrible power and energy of the stones, which I think Tony has already realized that, ultimately, this is going to be fatal.”

Would you buy this sick Iron Man helmet if it were for sale? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the fun responses down below: