This Iron Man LED Act For America’s Got Talent Is Jaw Dropping

America’s Got Talent has had many amazing performers over the years, but one of their favorites was the group Light Balance, who put on a dazzling LED-filled show with dancing and choreography. Now a younger group has taken the baton, working with one of the original members of Light Balance to form Light Balance Kids, and they definitely commanded the stage in their America’s Got Talent debut. They put on a jaw-dropping performance inspired by none other than Marvel’s Iron Man, and the Avenger would definitely have been proud of it, all to the sounds of Another One Bites The Dust by Queen (via SYFY Wire).

The performance starts out with one member of the group dressed as Tony Stark, with a blue-lit suit and green hair and his trademark goatee. Stark walks out to the Stark Industries logo behind him and the lights recreate his lab with a suit of armors behind him. He goes to touch a panel and it opens up the Mark D suit, with a myriad of cool graphs and screens appearing on stage.

He then creates a circle, picks up a helmet, and then starts to maneuver the suit in the air until all the pieces shatter and form several other suits of armor. Then those suits start to move as all the other dancers join in. They then fade in and out of the stage until the lead Stark uses a device on his wrist to stop the music and have two Iron Men hover in the air.

The music speeds up and kicks into gear as they all come together in one epic final sequence.

It seems we’ll be seeing a lot of them throughout this season’s competition, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next. Who knows, maybe we’ll see more of the Avengers hit the stage before the season is over.

