Joe Rogan Pitches Robert Downey Jr. on an Epic Iron Man Return

Phase 4 is here and Marvel Studios is trying to forge a new path after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Well, if they ever wanted to revisit the past with Iron Man, Joe Rogan has a plan for that. Robert Downey Jr. sat down with him on his podcast to discuss a number of projects and he had the opportunity to pitch a grand return for the character. Most fans are still kind of clamoring for more time with Tony Stark after his heroic sacrifice, but it seems like they aren’t going to get it anytime soon. It feels like Downey isn’t exactly waking up every morning feeling like getting back in the lab for another round of villain battling either. Still, Rogan and fans around the world wonder what could be if that moment were to ever come.

“Here’s what I think, they go through a few semi-lackluster Avengers movies without you,” Rogan jokingly began. “There’s a moment where the world’s fate is at stake and they’ve realized they need a super genius. Then, they figure out how to restart that time machine.”

It sounds plausible enough and then Rogan starts adding the icing on the cake. “You step out of that machine and the entire crowd goes wild.” If you think theaters across the globe went crazy when the portals opened or when Cap finally used the hammer, that would have nothing on the first real appearance of Iron Man again in one of these movies. But, for his part Downey seems at peace with the role coming to an end. That doesn’t mean the right story couldn’t lead him back one day.

“To me, starting up again is off the table. I feel like I’ve done all I could with that character. There would have to be a super compelling argument and a series of events that made it obvious,” Downey said later in the podcast.”But the other thing is, I wanna do other stuff.”

There is plenty of time to do other stuff now, but the Iron Man actor is absolutely proud of what he and the studio have built over all these films.

“It was all there in the universe to begin with, and that’s why I think the Marvel comics have been so numinous to kids and grownups and people,” he shared. “There’s this love for it because it speaks to the world but it also speaks to the democratic American projected dream, which is far more complicated than that (laughs), but there’s an ideal there that’s always been trying to express itself, and strangely, in some ways the best of it has been expressed in these little two-hour segments of entertainment.”