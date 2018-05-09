Internet Reacts To Robert Downey Jr.’s Original Iron Man Suit Being Stolen

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has accomplished a structure of storytelling unlike anything ever seen in motion pictures, with Avengers: Infinity War breaking multiple box office records after only two weeks of release. The concept began 10 years ago and, sadly, a piece of MCU and cinema history has gone missing.

The Los Angeles Police Department have launched an investigation into the disappearance of one of the original Iron Man suits worn by Robert Downey Jr. in the 2008 film. The suit is valued at $325,000 and reportedly vanished sometime between February and April, with the prop warehouse in which it resided reporting it missing on Tuesday.

To say fans are upset is an understatement, with many audiences taking to social media to share their disappointment of the disappearance while others joke about knowing the suit’s true whereabouts.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the missing suit!

I can’t believe someone actually stole the iron man suit, it’s valued at $345,000. Give tony his damn suit back, he needs it ! pic.twitter.com/qjls0TJPLG — Charlotte~SPOILERS (@avcngers1) May 9, 2018

Iron Man’s movie suit is stolen, and a reader laments that it “is like the Mona Lisa for hard core comic book/MCU fans.” https://t.co/tuCfDRUpzC pic.twitter.com/J5TAmMhtqe — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) May 9, 2018

We live in a world where “stolen iron man suit” is a real headline pic.twitter.com/wM3USxAt3A — bleh (@PinkHairedCat) May 9, 2018

@RobertDowneyJr someone has stolen your first iron man suit tony. Might wanna ask jarvis to do a security check #ironman #InfinityWar #iron — tufty99 (@Tufty9919) May 9, 2018

The original Iron Man suit was stolen from a collector, and I’m half-wondering if this will lead to a real-life armor wars with @RobertDowneyJr tracking it down and dishing out justice — Artemis Flynn (@ArtemisFlynnYT) May 9, 2018

@RobertDowneyJr Hey Robert – any comment on your #Ironman suit being stolen?? How is Tony gonna get around now? — Vanessa Borge (@VanessaBorge) May 9, 2018

The owner of the Iron Man suit that got stolen woke up this morning like pic.twitter.com/QpYdGwidtO — Angela Grijalva (@angelagrijalvax) May 9, 2018

Like…what’s your plan once you’ve stolen the Iron Man suit? You can’t sell it. Do you just wear it around the house? — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) May 9, 2018

