Iron Man: Tony Stark Becomes Iron God, Confronts Avengers in New Marvel Preview

In the decades since his 1963 debut, Tony Stark’s tenure across Marvel Comics has gone into some interesting and unexpected direction. The current run of Iron Man has taken that to new and fascinating heights, including a recent arc that has turned him into an “Iron God” and given him the Power Cosmic. Last week, Marvel Entertainment released an early look at Iron Man #16, which arrives in comic shops in this week. The issue continues the “Iron God” arc with fascinating fanfare, bringing him back to Earth and face-to-face with his team of allies, which includes Hellcat, War Machine, Frog-Man, and Gargoyle. That situation is then complicated when the Avengers and the Fantastic Four arrive, and begin to have differing points of view on how Tony handled the recent threat of Korvac.

“I don’t think it’s been done before,” writer Christopher Cantwell recently explained to SuperHeroHype. “It’s hard to find original paths for a character as storied as Iron Man. I also really tried to push the medium around and do something different with #14, which is entirely within Tony’s internal experience as the Power Cosmic infuses his body. What would that feel like? What would a person go through mentally and emotionally as something that big radically changes your very existence?”

“I wanted to be with Tony as this happened, to show what he’s been thinking about this entire arc,” Cantwell continued. “The whole thing is constructed as a kind of surreal dream experience. In a book that is so much about science, intellect, and technology, I wanted Tony to experience something that defied all three of those things in his transformation.”

Iron Man #16 is written by Cantwell, with art from Julius Ohta, colors from Frank D’Armata, and lettering from Joe Caramagna. The issue is set to be released wherever comics are sold on January 26th. You can check out the official solicitation for the issue below, and keep scrolling to check out the preview for the issue.

