Iron Man and Thor Movies Releasing on 4K Ultra HD Alongside Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man trilogy will release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray alongside Avengers: Endgame on August 13.
2008’s Iron Man, 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2013’s Iron Man 3 will each be available in two-disc standard editions, each including a movie-only 4K disc, a movie + bonus features Blu-ray disc and a Digital HD copy available for download or streaming via Movies Anywhere. Pre-orders are live in the links above with a 25% discount.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The trilogy will also be available as part of a line of Best Buy exclusive steelbooks in similar style to the Captain America trilogy, released on the premium 4K format in April. Pre-orders are live here.
Also releasing to 4K for the first time August 13 are 2011’s Thor and 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. 2017’s trilogy closer Thor: Ragnarok was the first franchise installment released to Blu-ray in March 2018.
Joining the standard editions are a pair of Best Buy exclusive steelbooks. Pre-orders are live here.
Special features include:
IRON MAN Blu-ray (Movie + Bonus Extras)
– Hall of Armor
– The Invincible Iron Man HD
– Deleted and Extended Scenes HD
IRON MAN 2 (Movie + Bonus Extras)
– S.H.I.E.L.D. Data Vault: An In-Depth Look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe HD
– Commentary by Director Jon Favreau
– And More!
IRON MAN 3 (Movie + Bonus Extras)
– Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter – Original Short Film
– Deconstructing the Scene: Attack on Air Force One
– Behind-the-Scenes Look – Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World
– Marvel’s Iron Man 3 Unmasked
– Gag Reel, Deleted & Extended Scenes
– And More
THOR (Movie + Bonus Extras)
– Commentary by Director Kenneth Branagh
– Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant HD
– 7 Featurettes HD
– Road to The Avengers HD
– 11 Deleted Scenes HD
– And More!
THOR: THE DARK WORLD (Movie + Bonus Extras)
– Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King – A Marvel Short Film!
– A Brothers’ Journey: Thor & Loki – Explore two of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe with stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston
– Extended and Deleted Scenes!
– Check Out the Hilarious Gag Reel!
– And More!
Marvel Studios’ Iron Man trilogy, Thor and Thor: The Dark World release on 4K Ultra HD alongside Avengers: Endgame August 13.
Iron Man 4K (Standard)
Iron Man 2 4K (Standard)
Iron Man 3 4K (Standard)
Thor 4K (Standard)
Thor: The Dark World 4K (Standard)
Iron Man 4K (Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook)
Iron Man 2 4K (Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook)
Iron Man 3 4K (Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook)
Thor 4K (Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook)
Thor: The Dark World 4K (Best Buy Exclusive Steelbook)
Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.