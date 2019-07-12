Iron Man and Thor Movies Releasing on 4K Ultra HD Alongside Avengers: Endgame

Marvel Studios’ Iron Man trilogy will release on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray alongside Avengers: Endgame on August 13.

2008’s Iron Man, 2010’s Iron Man 2 and 2013’s Iron Man 3 will each be available in two-disc standard editions, each including a movie-only 4K disc, a movie + bonus features Blu-ray disc and a Digital HD copy available for download or streaming via Movies Anywhere. Pre-orders are live in the links above with a 25% discount.

The trilogy will also be available as part of a line of Best Buy exclusive steelbooks in similar style to the Captain America trilogy, released on the premium 4K format in April. Pre-orders are live here.

Also releasing to 4K for the first time August 13 are 2011’s Thor and 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World. 2017’s trilogy closer Thor: Ragnarok was the first franchise installment released to Blu-ray in March 2018.

Joining the standard editions are a pair of Best Buy exclusive steelbooks. Pre-orders are live here.

Special features include:

IRON MAN Blu-ray (Movie + Bonus Extras)

– Hall of Armor

– The Invincible Iron Man HD

– Deleted and Extended Scenes HD

IRON MAN 2 (Movie + Bonus Extras)

– S.H.I.E.L.D. Data Vault: An In-Depth Look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe HD

– Commentary by Director Jon Favreau

– And More!

IRON MAN 3 (Movie + Bonus Extras)

– Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter – Original Short Film

– Deconstructing the Scene: Attack on Air Force One

– Behind-the-Scenes Look – Marvel’s Thor: The Dark World

– Marvel’s Iron Man 3 Unmasked

– Gag Reel, Deleted & Extended Scenes

– And More

THOR (Movie + Bonus Extras)

– Commentary by Director Kenneth Branagh

– Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant HD

– 7 Featurettes HD

– Road to The Avengers HD

– 11 Deleted Scenes HD

– And More!

THOR: THE DARK WORLD (Movie + Bonus Extras)

– Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King – A Marvel Short Film!

– A Brothers’ Journey: Thor & Loki – Explore two of the most iconic characters in the Marvel Universe with stars Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston

– Extended and Deleted Scenes!

– Check Out the Hilarious Gag Reel!

– And More!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.