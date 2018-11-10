Iron Man Invites One of the X-Men to Be His Next Protege

Iron Man is looking to draft one of the X-Men‘s newest members to be his next protege at Stark Industries.

SPOILERS for X-Men Red #10 by Tom Taylor, Roge Antonio, and Rain Beredo follow.

Jean Grey’s X-Men team is currently in a battle with Charles Xavier’s evil twin sister Cassandra Nova for the future of mutantkind. While Jean has been trying usher in a new era for mutants, Cassandra Nova has been manipulating humankind, increasing its fear and hatred towards mutants in the hopes of finally igniting a war that mutants will not survive.

Cassandra’s latest move involves created a fake video of Jean Grey declaring war on humanity. It was identified as fake easily enough, but there were enough people in the world uninterested in the truth of the matter that tensions are still rising.

Jean’s team came up with a plan to deal with Cassandra and get past her psychic capabilities, but it required the help of a certain billionaire industrialist Avenger, Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

Iron Man obligingly makes the trip to Searebro, the X-Men’s underwater base near Atlantis. Tony is more than happy to provide funding and resources to make Jean’s plan a reality.

While he’s there, Tony meets Trinary, the new recruit on Jean’s team. Trinary is a mutant with the gift of technopathy. The power allows her to psychically control various forms of technology, including computers, cell phones, robots, and other such things, though the ability is limited to technology within her line of sight.

Given that Tony is a scientist and futurist with a special interest in technology, it is easy to see why he would find Trinary’s technopathic capabilities interesting. In fact, he finds those abilities so interesting that he invites Trinary to go work with him once the X-Men’s current crisis is over.

Whether Trinary is going to accept Tony’s offer remains unknown. X-Men Red is coming to an end with its next issue. Trinary was featured on the big teaser image for the Uncanny X-Men relaunch but hasn’t shown up on any of the covers or in any of the previews for the new series so far. It seems she may have some time on her hands once Cassandra Nova is defeated, and with Ironheart now a full-time member of the Champions, Tony should have the time to teach a new apprentice.

X-Men Red #10 is on sale now.