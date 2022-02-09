Anthony Ramos Cast In Marvel’s Ironheart

In The Heights star Anthony Ramos has reportedly been cast in “a key role” in Marvel’s Ironheart, the upcoming series set for a release on Disney+. The seires centers on Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), a young genius inventor and creator of an Iron Man-style suit of armor featuring advanced weaponry. Often looked at as the obvious replacement for Tony Stark in the “I need somebody to send me tech” role for the MCU, Williams was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Mike Deodato, and first appeared in 2016. She is set to make her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever this fall.

No details are yet available on Ramos’s character. There was a recent rumor that Marvel was casting the series’ villain, but that casting call was for someone significantly older than Ramos.

In the comics, Riri was mentored by Tony Stark, whom she helped out during Civil War II. She will likely first encounter Shuri, since she is the natural mentor for Riri in the current MCU, although it’s entirely possible that the comics plot thread of an AI version of Tony stepping in to help her could play a part in upcoming films, given that we already saw the 3D projection created for Tony’s daughter.

The upcoming series will mark Ironheart’s live-action debut. She has appeared in animation in Marvel Rising: Heart of Iron and the Spider-Man episode “Amazing Friends.” She’s also appeared in Marvel Entertainment video games includes Marvel Puzzle Quest, Marvel Future Fight, Marvel Avengers Academy, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, and Marvel Strike Force.

The series has yet to set a filming start date, but has hired Chinaka Hodge (Snowpiercer) as the writer to lead its room.

During the same investor event where Ironheart was announced, Disney also announced that Don Cheadle will return as War Machine in an Armor Wars Disney+ series, a Secret Invasion series, a Fantastic Four movie from Spider-Man director Jon Watts, that Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, and more.

Ironheart has yet to set a release date.

h/t Deadline