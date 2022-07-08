Ironheart Actress Spotted on Black Panther 2 Set

✖

Filming is currently underway on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the long-awaited and highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 blockbuster. A lot of elements surrounding the film have caught the attention of Marvel fans, including the confirmation that Dominique Thorne will be making her debut as Riri Williams/Ironheart in the film, before spinning out into her own Disney+ exclusive series. We've already seen some details as to what that will entail, including preparation for filming at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where Riri goes to school in the comics. Now, a new set photo courtesy of Instagram user @howarinedroma shows a first look at Thorne on the set, which you can check out below.

The news of Ironheart factoring into Wakanda Forever was confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige himself, who told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that Riri would make her debut in the film.

"We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first," Feige said in an interview surrounding the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. "She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series."

The Ironheart Disney+ series was confirmed at last year's Disney Investor Day presentation. The series will follow Riri, a teenage girl and genius inventor who goes on to create the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Snowpiercer writer, playwright, poet, and educator Chinaka Hodge would be serving as showrunner.

"I was at home in Delaware and I got a call asking if I would like to play this role. It was the best phone call I could have ever received," Thorne told Empire Magazine earlier this year. "I was so shocked, in fact, that there was a considerable lag in the conversation! (laughs) I was waiting for them to say, like, 'Oh, we'll send you the sides' or, 'Get your tape over to us.' But there was none of that. It was just like, 'Would you like to do this?' It was probably the most unique experience I've ever had because there was no audition at all."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to debut in theaters on July 8, 2022.