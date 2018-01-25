Is Captain Marvel’s Scene In ‘Avengers 4’ A Flashback Scene?

The new photos of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel are part of her Avengers 4 debut, but with her origins being in the past, how will it fit into the present?

The Captain Marvel film will take place in the 1990s, but the character will first debut as part of Avengers 4, which is set in the current day. That leaves it unclear as to when this particular moment in the photos takes place, but her Kree-like color scheme would suggest this could be a flashback sequence of some sort.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previous photos have revealed the Avengers 4 cast in their classic costumes, and Larson’s costume falls in line with that. The easiest explanation would be a flashback of some sort, and odds are it probably has to do with Tony Stark’s B.A.R.F. technology, which was suggested by a previous set photo.

That photo reveals an orange case with the words Binary Augmented Retro-Framing, which you might remember from Captain America: Civil War. It’s a technology, specifically an implant, that connects with the user’s hippocampus, allowing that person to relive and project their memories for everyone to see.

Tony Stark used it in Civil War to display a memory involving his mom and dad when he was younger before both of them were killed. In Infinity War it could very well be used by someone trying to remember or relive the events from the invasion of New York, and in Avengers 4 this could also be used once Larson’s Captain Marvel makes her way out of the Quantum universe.

Perhaps this is the process they use to show her first coming to Earth, which would explain why she is holding a newspaper in some of the set photos. She’s looking at them like she is confused about where she is, would make sense if this is her first time on Earth.

Now, this could also be a vision or something caused by time travel, but guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Captain Marvel currently holds a 3.79 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #10 spot. You can submit your score here.

Avengers 4 lands in theaters on May 3, 2019, while Captain Marvel soars into theaters on March 8, 2019.