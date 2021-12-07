Daredevil Director Admits Confusion Over Whether Netflix Series Is MCU Canon

Even with a Spider-Man movie just days away from release, Charlie Cox is still probably the most popular man in superhero cinema. After appearing in three seasons of a Daredevil series on Netflix, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed it would be Cox playing the character in the franchise whenever the character should pop up next. That said, Feige has yet to confirm whether the Netflix shows are actually in the same continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, even those involved with the series don’t know where they reside in the canon.

Daredevil Season One showrunner and director Steven DeKnight confirmed as much Tuesday morning when responding to a fan that he has “no idea” if the show is “canon” to the MCU.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/stevendeknight/status/1467760925746741248?s=20

“If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil,” Feige told CinemaBlend of Cox’s involvement on Sunday. “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Prior to Feige’s confirmation, Cox was forced to play coy in interviews, suggesting he didn’t want to potentially ruin a chance at coming back to play the character should Marvel Studios be considering something like that.

“Also if there was a chance of that happening in the future, I don’t want to say something that could potentially jeopardize those chances because the people high up at Marvel, maybe they see this stuff or hear what I say and maybe that influences,” Cox added. “I don’t know. I have no idea. I love how passionate the fans are and I feel very, very, very touched that so many of them have gone online and made their voices heard about the desire for me to come back.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th while all three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Netflix. What other Spidey-family characters do you think will end up appearing in the upcoming feature? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!