Is Drax Going To Die In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

The Guardians of the Galaxy are finally meeting the rest of the Marvel Universe in Infinity War, but could that be the last go-round for the lovable Drax?

Drax has been one of the brightest spots in the Guardians films and will reprise the role once more for Avengers: Infinity War. That said, not everyone is likely going to make it out of Infinity War or Avengers 4, and Drax actor Dave Bautista might have dropped a small clue in regards to his fate thanks to WWE.

Bautista recently appeared on WWE legend Jim Ross’ podcast and expressed interest in coming back to WWE. This wasn’t just the never say never typical response either. Bautista not only wants to come back for another run but also mentioned coming back as a full-time WWE Superstar, even being open to doing house shows if he returned.

Before his acting career kicked into high gear, Bautista was a 6 time WWE champion and immensely popular with fans. He eventually returned for another run with the company, but it was mired in flawed creative decisions and some bad blood between Bautista and the company. Bautista left not on the best of terms, but WWE has shown in the past that you can never say never to the company and talent getting over past differences to organize a return.

To do a full-time WWE schedule though is incredibly time-consuming though. In addition to RAW or Smackdown tapings, talent is also expected to travel all around the country and overseas for house shows all throughout the week, and you also have the various promotional appearances and of course Pay Per Views. That doesn’t leave a ton of time to be involved in something like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it could mean Drax will either exit for awhile or won’t survive future films at all.

Guardians Director James Gunn even hinted at big change for the team in the past, saying that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4 (if there is one) will be very different, and that would include its cast.

So, if he was going to go out swinging, Thanos would certainly be a worthy adversary to do it against.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

