Wolverine Voice Actor Issac Bardavid Dies At 91, Hugh Jackman Pays Tribute

Isaac Bardavid, a writer, actor, and voice actor died on February 1st due to illness. He was 91-year-old. Bardavid’s grandson reported the illness on January 26th, stating that Bradavid was hospitalized in Rio de Janeiro due to emphysema. Because of Bardavid’s age, the “disease was insisting on keeping the oxygenation very low, even though he was using the devices he already has at home, so he had to be taken to the hospital for treatment” (via USdaynews). Bardavid was born in Rio de Jeneiro in 1931. As an actor, he was known for his roles in 1995’s Tocaia Grande, 2009’s Carrer del Mar, and 2012’s King David.

Bardavid also provided the Brazilian voice for many popular characters in Hollywood movies and North American television shows imported into brazil. Perhaps most famously, he voiced Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the X-Men movies. Upon hearing of Bardavid’s death, Jackman took to social media to pay tribute, sharing a video of the two of them together as Bardavid repeats Jackman’s “Don’t be what they made you” line.

Jackman writes, “Isaac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life and legacy. What a voice!! #Wolverine #Brazil “Don’t be what they made you.” #logan Rest well my friend.”

Bardavid had said that voicing over Jackman’s performance in 2017’s Logan would be his last time playing Wolverine, as it was Jackman’s final outing. He also said that voicing Jackman’s Wolverine was his favorite role.

Outside of Wolverine, Bardavid’s other popular voice roles include Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Skeletor in He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Commissioner Gordon in Batman: The Animated Series, Deep Throat in The X-Files, and Dr. Eggman in the Sonic the Hedgehog cartoons. Fans took to social media to share their love for the actor.

“Brazil just lost the voice of Eggman, Wolwerine, Skelleton,” one fan tweeted. “Isaac Bardavid, thank you so much for your charisma and put your soul into the characters you voiced. RIP.”

Yet another writes, “Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of Isaac Bardavid, who has passed away. Isaac dubbed Hugh’s voice in Portuguese for many movies. Hugh met him during a promotional visit to Brazil for Logan in 2017. RIP, Sir. #hughjackman#isaacbardavid.”