Jack Black Turns Into Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and More Avengers in Viral Video

✖

Jack Black has been blessed with a long career in Hollywood, and his recent move to online content has helped share his special brand of comedy with others. From Youtube to Twitter and beyond, Black has made a smooth transition to Internet fame, and his notoriety just kicked it up a notch. After all, Black is going viral these days for a new video, and the reel imagines how the actor would do in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The whole thing began when Black posted a video on Instagram to commemorate the growing vaccination efforts in the United States. With eligibility for the COVID-19 shot growing by the day, Black's video begins with him getting some sort of injection via green screen, and he turns into the ultimate Avenger from there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack)

As the video begins, you can see Black gear up as Captain Americawith a shield and mask. The hilarious video moves forward to show the actor in star-spangled speedos, and some solid dance moves continue from there. Black doesn't hold back one bit, so honestly - kudos to him.

Of course, Black does not stop there. He puts on a water-soaked dance routine with the shield before wielding Mjolnir just like Thor. In fact, he manages to bring down lightning into his pool, and he even brings his skit outside of his backyard. Black can be seen performing in his front yard while a busy street filled with cars rests in the background, so anyone passing by got quite the show. There is no telling what Black's neighbors thought of this impromptu shoot, but we can only hope they enjoyed it as much as we did!

As the clip ended, fans were met with a new side of Black. The actor donned body paint to bring the Hulk to life before he welcomed Thor to the picture. Iron Man and Spider-Man finished the skit with some ambitious stunt work, so we've got to give props for Black for his dedication. As Colin Hanks so eloquently put it, humanity "doesn't deserve this" gift of a video, but it is one we gladly accept.

What do you make of Black's latest viral hit? Do you think the actor needs a cameo in the MCU or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.