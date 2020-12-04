Jack Black: Fans Petitioning To Get The Actor Into The Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Actor and musician Jack Black has Marvel fans in his corner after a viral Tiktok video of him in a Spider-Man costume has them convinced the Tenacious D frontman belongs in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It started with fans joking about Black taking over the role of Star-Lord in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise from Chris Pratt, but quickly evolved into a protracted discussion on who he might play in the Marvel movies. It can be hard to tell who's serious and who's not -- he gets everything from Star-Lord and Kingpin (both of whom are already played by actors who are delivering fan-favorite takes) to Spider-Man and more obscure characters that feel like they're almost certainly not showing up soon on screen.

Of course, none of it is any crazier than one of Black's own ideas. He has previously said that he would like to see Nacho Libre -- his luchador wrestler from the 2006 comedy of the same name -- to join The Avengers.

You can see his Spidey video below.

If he were to get some kind of Marvel gig, it wouldn't be the first time the Cradle Will Rock and Jumanji star was tied to the world of superheroes. For a brief moment in time, he was reportedly being considered to appear in a Green Lantern movie, which reportedly would have been a superhero comedy. Few details exist about the project, which never got close to production, but a rumor that popped up at the time is that it would have featured Guy Gardner, who had comedic- or comed-adjacent stories in Justice League International and Green Lantern in the '90s.

With that in mind, maye a solid choice for Jack Black in the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be Doctor Spectrum, the Marvel Universe stand-in for Green Lantern in the Squadron Supreme, a team made up of thinly-veiled homage/parody characters who are corrollaries to DC's Justice League.

Besides Jumanji, Black has a number of non-superhero franchises under his belt, including Goosebumps, Kung-Fu Panda, and King Kong. He also had minor appearances early in his career in Demolition Man and the third Neverending Story movie. His next film appearance is expected to be Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure, a coming-of-age comedy that also stars Shazam!'s Zachary Levi and Glen Powell, who appeared in The Dark Knight Rises.