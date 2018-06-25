Marvel

Internet Reacts to Jake Gyllenhaal As Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

Sony and Marvel certainly got things started early this week, as Monday morning brought several reports that A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to play Mysterio in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

If this holds true, and Gyllenhaal does take the role, he will be the second consecutive Oscar nominee to play the main villain in a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, following Michael Keaton’s role as Vulture last year.

Unsurprisingly, with a name as big as Gyllenhaal’s reportedly playing a character as popular as Mysterios, the fans on Twitter had plenty to say about the idea. What you may find surprising however, is the fact that a lot of fans were actually really into the idea.

Let’s say Gyllenhaal does take the role. That means at least four of the Sinister Six will now have appeared in the MCU, which is more than enough reason to rejoice.

While there was plenty to celebrate, some took this as an opportunity to give other fans a laugh at Gyllenhaal’s expense.

Some of these jokes were solid, but nothing can top this spot-on Bubble Boy throwback.

What do you think of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio? Will he be a solid adversary to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Production on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to begin sometime this summer, with the film scheduled for release on July 5, 2019.

