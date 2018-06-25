Internet Reacts to Jake Gyllenhaal As Mysterio in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Sequel

Sony and Marvel certainly got things started early this week, as Monday morning brought several reports that A-list actor Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to play Mysterio in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel.

If this holds true, and Gyllenhaal does take the role, he will be the second consecutive Oscar nominee to play the main villain in a Tom Holland Spider-Man movie, following Michael Keaton’s role as Vulture last year.

Unsurprisingly, with a name as big as Gyllenhaal’s reportedly playing a character as popular as Mysterios, the fans on Twitter had plenty to say about the idea. What you may find surprising however, is the fact that a lot of fans were actually really into the idea.

y’all if jake gyllenhaal is joining tom holland i will fling myself into the sun oh my god it’s happening pic.twitter.com/jySp3hiJzH — carol îmwe | SOLO (@carxlinv) May 21, 2018

tom holland and jake gyllenhaal in one marvel movie together??? as spider-man vs mysterio? anD TOM SAID BEFORE THAT HE WOULD LOVE TO WORK WITH JAKE SOMEDAY mY hEaRt pic.twitter.com/BsVvqVLbGW — bernice (@stanweirdo) May 21, 2018

How can I put this… To me, Jake Gyllenhaal joining the mcu is the equivalent of Batwoman joining the Arrowverse. I hope that explains how I feel — Peacemaker (@TheSpectress) May 21, 2018

JUST POPPING IN TO SAY THAT #JakeGyllenhaal WAS BORN TO PLAY MYSTERIO YALL CANT CHANGE MY MIND pic.twitter.com/4fMwnbPVYm — name cannot be blank (@theiqranator) May 21, 2018

Let’s say Gyllenhaal does take the role. That means at least four of the Sinister Six will now have appeared in the MCU, which is more than enough reason to rejoice.

Reports say Michael Keaton will also reprise his role as Vulture with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The Vulture: Michael Keaton

The Shocker: Bokeem Woodbine

Scorpion: Michael Mando

Mysterio: Jake Gyllenhaal 2 more and we got that Sinister Six. — Nolan Dean (@nolandean27) May 21, 2018

While there was plenty to celebrate, some took this as an opportunity to give other fans a laugh at Gyllenhaal’s expense.

remember when justin bieber was rumoured to be in the new spiderman movie and now we get jake gyllenhaal instead, this is character development — beth (@midtownbarnes) May 21, 2018

if jake gyllenhaal really is going to be in the next spiderman movie, marvel has officially collected all the trading cards for the “beautiful bearded men in hollywood” set — sarah (@holloser) May 21, 2018

Some of these jokes were solid, but nothing can top this spot-on Bubble Boy throwback.

“Jake Gyllenhall To Play Mysterio In SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING Sequel.” Hunh. Wonder why the picked hi- oh right pic.twitter.com/CUHkIPfskD — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) May 21, 2018

What do you think of Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio? Will he be a solid adversary to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

Production on the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is set to begin sometime this summer, with the film scheduled for release on July 5, 2019.