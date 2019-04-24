Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Encourages Fans to See Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Endgame has started rolling into theaters around the world and there’s one filmmaker, in particular, that really wants you to see it. Recently rehired Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn shared an image on his Instagram story earlier today encouraging fans to go see the team-up blockbuster in theaters.

Shortly after his firing last year, Gunn left social media for quite some time, only returning after it was revealed he had been reinstated to the director’s chair for the third Guardians film. Between now and then, however, the director will be directing The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers, something that seemingly kept him too busy from attending the red carpet premiere for Avengers: Endgame earlier this week.

From the second the director was fired, cast and crew of Guardians of the Galaxy instantly flocked to Gunn’s defense. At the Endgame premiere, franchise lead Chris Pratt double-downed on the support, saying he was thankful for Disney’s reversal.

“I was so thrilled, so excited. I think it’s the right move, I really stand behind it,” Pratt said. “I’m really proud of Disney for hiring James back and ultimately thrilled for not only us, but also for the fans. I think it’s going to wrap up the trilogy in the best way.”

“And Guardians of the Galaxy are really all about second chances and giving people an opportunity to be their best. We’re a ragtag squad of people coming together and having each other’s back,” he continued. “I think it really worked out the way it was supposed to, and I feel good about it.”

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters stateside on April 26th. It will be followed up by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

