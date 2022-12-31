James Gunn Promises Disney Isn't Interfering with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is coming in 2023, and not only will it be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew, but it's likely to be James Gunn's final project with the franchise now that he and Peter Safran are the new co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios. While Gunn's days with Disney aren't quite over, Gunn is assuring fans on Twitter that the Mouse isn't interfering with the final film of his trilogy.

"I just don't trust DISNEY with GotG 3. They gonna fk around and edit things James," one fan tweeted. "No, they aren't. They've never touched any of the Guardians' movies. They movie's almost finished being edited, is in great shape, and Fred and Greg (my editors) and I are the only ones editing anything," Gunn replied. "Now that's a huge lie. Disney touches everything," another tweeter replied. Gunn explained, "Like at all the studios, if the studio doesn't like the movie, they interfere. If they do, they don't. It's pretty simple. I've never been forced into a change on any of my movies, including the Guardians films." You can view the tweets below:

No, they aren't. They've never touched any of the Guardians' movies. They movie's almost finished being edited, is in great shape, and Fred and Greg (my editors) and I are the only ones editing anything. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 30, 2022

Like at all the studios, if the studio doesn't like the movie, they interfere. If they do, they don't. It's pretty simple. I've never been forced into a change on any of my movies, including the Guardians films. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 30, 2022

Who Stars in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy newcomers include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary, The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog. The movie will also feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot).

Will Characters Die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the upcoming movie. Many fans have guessed that Rocket will be the one to meet his end, but there's currently no official word on who isn't making it out of the movie alive. Others suspect Drax could be the one to go, especially since Dave Bautista isn't interested in playing the role again. During an interview last year, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.