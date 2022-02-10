James Gunn Reveals Someone Is Trying to Sneak Extra Shots Into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn’s DC series, Peacemaker, is coming to an end net week, but there’s plenty to look forward to from the director. Gunn is currently in production on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and while it’s been confirmed that the movie will mark the last time the entire Guardians team is together onscreen, the cast and crew are clearly having fun and making the most of their last journey together. In fact, Gunn took to Twitter today to share a hilarious image that was likely drawn and snuck on set by Karen Gillan (Nebula).

“On #GotGVol3 I keep a board with all the shots I want to get for the day, each one hand-drawn. But now it seems someone is trying to sneak new shots into my plans. Call me crazy but I think it’s @karengillan,” Gunn wrote. The image in question shows a hilariously drawn Nebula with the caption, “long monologue.” Gillan quote-tweeted the post with a “Hehehe.” You can check out the image below:

There’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans took to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they’re not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Gillan also took to Twitter to react to Gunn’s latest statement, sharing a slew of sad emojis.

Last year, Gillan shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” She added, “You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level … I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

In addition to the returning Guardians cast, the new movie will also feature Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji, who is currently playing Clemson Murn on Peacemaker. It’s unclear who Iwuji is playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor has opened up about how much he enjoys working with Gunn. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Iwuji shared the story of Gunn asking him to be in the third Guardians movie while on the set of Peacemaker.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.