Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Says James Gunn’s Influence On Cosmic Films “Blown Out Of Proportion”

James Gunn was long thought to be the mastermind behind Marvel Studios‘ cinematic efforts amongst the stars. Often times thought of the godfather of Marvel’s cosmic stories, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admits that certainly isn’t the case.

With the press tour for Captain Marvel starting to ramp up, Feige was asked earlier in the day about Gunn’s influence for those Marvel stories set among the cosmos. According to Feige, Gunn’s involvement has been “blown out of proportion.”

“His influence was Guardians. It was Guardians,” Feige told CinemaBlend. “It was his input on Guardians and the Avengers films, as you’ve seen in Infinity War, and on the Guardians 3 script, which we’re still using. So you’ll see that influence.”

“I think online, sort of the notion of ‘architect across multiple cosmic things’ was slightly blown out of proportion.”

Gunn himself previously went on record revealing that he had been tapped as a producer for Avengers: Infinity War, acting as a consultant for those characters involved with the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Back then, he told IGN that he and Feige talked about cosmic movies “all the time.”

“It’s already a part of what I’m doing with Marvel and the conversations that Kevin and I have every day. When we’re talking about Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and that story, that’s a story that will lead to other stories,” Gunn said. “It’s innate to the DNA that that’s the end of a trilogy but it’s the beginning of a whole other element of the Marvel Cosmic universe. That’s a part of what I’m doing now.”

In fact, Gunn admitted at a separate convention appearance that he was “shepherding the future of the Marvel cosmic universe” while creating movies “around Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” Regardless, that seems to not have been the case — at least according to Feige himself, that is.

Upcoming Marvel Studios movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Are you surprised at Feige’s comments? What movies do you think Gunn was developing, if any? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things cosmic Marvel!

